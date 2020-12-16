Highs in the 40s might not seem bitterly cold, but temperatures are dropping below freezing at night through early morning, which can be a big danger to pets. It’s a common misconception that a pet’s fur will keep them warm while they’re outside, but the reality is – if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet!

Veterinarians at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America (AMCMA) urge all pet owners to keep the safety of their four-legged friends top of mind this winter with our lifesaving motto:

35° and Below, Protect Fido!

Remember these five tips to protect pets in cold temperatures:

Bring pets inside: Pets should not be left outside in the cold. Young puppies and senior dogs have more difficulty regulating their body temperature, but even pets with a thick coat are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

~ Find out the rest in today’s Journal ~