By Frank Finley

The Southern Boone football team took a long bus ride to Tonganoxie, Kansas, for a Saturday afternoon game that was a last minute arrangement when the Eagles were not able to play their scheduled opponent, Osage, on Friday night due to roster limitations due to COVID.

Facing a team they had never played or had time to scout and little time to game plan took its toll with an Eagles 52-13 loss. Tonganoxie racked up 417 total yards. The Chieftains running back, Tyler Bowden, ran for 273 yards and had seven TDs in the game.

“Their RB was probably the best high school running back I have ever coached against,” Eagles coach Trent Tracy said. “He was dynamite. He is leading the state of Kansas in rushing yards.”

Tracy now prepares for one of the Eagles toughest games of the season.

“We told them Monday, it’s time to move forward and focus on what’s ahead of us (Blair Oaks), not behind us.”

The Eagles will face Blair Oaks at home on Friday. The Falcons are 6-1 this season and defeated Hallsville last week in a lop-sided affair 51-16.