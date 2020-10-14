Within the last few weeks, Hall of Fame pitchers Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, and Whitey Ford were each called home by the baseball gods, as was Gibson’s Hall of Fame Cardinal teammate Lou Brock. For baseball fans in St. Louis and New York, the loss of these legends is particularly painful.

Tom Seaver won more games in a New York Mets uniform than any other pitcher in franchise history. “Tom Terrific” won the National League Rookie of the Year Award, three Cy Young Awards as the league’s best pitcher, and a World Series championship as a member of the 1969 “Miracle Mets”. Seaver is one of only two players to have tallied 300 wins, 3000 strikeouts, and an earned run average under 3.00. His 16 Opening Day starts are a Major League record, and he is the only pitcher in MLB history to strike out 10 consecutive batters.

