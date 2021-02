Results for the Girls’ Districts are as follows: Josey Uhrig-3rd Place, Callie Bergthold-3rd Place, Noelle Schweitzer-2nd Place, Lilly Seward-1st Place, Addyson Pasley-2nd Place. The team finished with the 2nd Place Team Trophy for Class 1 District 4. Above: Coach Lee Bradley, Addyson Pasley, Hope Schweitzer, Callie Bergthold, Noelle Schweitzer, Josey Uhrig, and Coach Lee Conner.