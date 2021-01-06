The Missouri Media All-State teams for football honorees were released last week. Southern Boone senior Blake Dapkus was named to the Class 3, second team as wide receiver. Dapkus put up some outstanding statistics with 114 receptions for 2,149 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added 21 kickoff returns for 455 yards and 11 punt returns for 239 yards for the season.

Dapkus says there was a time he didn’t think he would even play football. At the urging of family and friends he tried out for the middle school team and found that he really liked the game. But he knows that he didn’t reach this level of success alone.

