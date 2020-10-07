The SoBoCo girls golf team has captured the 2020 Tri-County Conference championship. It is a 3-peat for this year’s junior class, having also won the previous two seasons. SoBoCo finished with a 402, edging Osage by 9 shots. Booneville was third.

Eldon Country Club hosted the event, and with high winds and its notoriously fast greens it presented a difficult challenge to all players. Still, three SoBoCo players cracked the top 10 finishers to earn all-conference honors. Lily Frazier led the charge with a fine 82, good for second place overall. Her round featured her first ever eagle, a 3 on the par 5 16th where she smashed a drive, reached the green in two and drained a 15-footer. “Lily is really having a good year,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. “She is consistently hitting it farther than the field which is a big advantage.”

~ Find more in today’s Journal ~