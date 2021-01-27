Results from the Chillicothe girls and boys wrestling tournament are as follows:

BOYS:

120: Kade Scheer, 3rd place

126: Charlie Urig, Champion

138: Hunter Jennings, 2nd place

152: Austin Skaggs, 3rd place

GIRLS:

132: Noelle Schweitzer, 3rd place

137: Hope Schweitzer, 3rd place

174: Addyson Pasley, 2nd place

Eagles are back in action Tuesday at Boonville against Boonville, Blair oaks and California.

PHOTO: Eagles Wrestling was back on the mats Tuesday evening in a Quad Dual with Blair Oaks, Boonville, and California. Above: Sophomore Cole Eppy