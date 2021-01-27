Results from the Chillicothe girls and boys wrestling tournament are as follows:
BOYS:
120: Kade Scheer, 3rd place
126: Charlie Urig, Champion
138: Hunter Jennings, 2nd place
152: Austin Skaggs, 3rd place
GIRLS:
132: Noelle Schweitzer, 3rd place
137: Hope Schweitzer, 3rd place
174: Addyson Pasley, 2nd place
Eagles are back in action Tuesday at Boonville against Boonville, Blair oaks and California.
PHOTO: Eagles Wrestling was back on the mats Tuesday evening in a Quad Dual with Blair Oaks, Boonville, and California. Above: Sophomore Cole Eppy
