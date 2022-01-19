YMCA Youth Wrestling Club

The Southern Boone Wrestling Club participated in the Casey J. Luebbert Memorial Wrestling Tournaments in Jefferson City this past weekend. The desired plan was to have the regular open tournament on Saturday, and the novice and girl’s tournaments on Sunday. However, due to the inclement weather on Saturday morning, Saturday’s open tournament was rescheduled to Sunday. This made for a long Sunday of wrestling for everyone in attendance. Here’s the results!

10U Weston Wilmoth 1st place Gunnar Bolinger 1st place Bowen Bartow 1st place Sam Leininger 2nd place Landon Koch 2nd place Wyatt Shanks 3rd place Cooper Mackey 4th place 12U Andrew Pasley 1st place Peter Heyen 3rd place Davin Dial 3rd place 14U Jaden Beuthien 4th place JC Girl’s Tournament 8U Sawyer Bolinger 2nd place Lakenzie Johnson 2nd place 12U Imogene Cooper 3rd place 14U Kambria Brown 1st place Nova Porter 2nd place JC Novice Tournament 6U Alec Pasley 1st place Ian Burns 1st place Liam Strutz 3rd place Davis Back 3rd place Wyatt McDonald 3rd place Blake Thomas 4th place Oliver Buxton 4th place 8U Rylan Beuer 1st place 10U Wyatt Shanks 1st place Riley Haskemp 2nd place Mark Barnett 2nd place Sam Nguyen 3rd place Cooper Mackey 4th place 12U Aften Dowler 1st place Briley Hunolt 3rd place