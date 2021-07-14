Katy Trail ride Friday North to Jefferson City then to the 7 mile mark. Those participating in this weeks ride. Bill1, Bill2, Donovan, Karen, Charlie, Susan and Rich. It was a beautiful Day not to hot for a morning ride. We took a break at the old Methodist Church and proceeded on to our 7 mile mark. Some of our group went head over heels with the ride. The Trail is in poor condition from the rain and in need of attention soft spots, wash outs, rough in areas. We enjoyed lunch at Canterbury Winery – Delicious!!!