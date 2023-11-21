By: Tara Blue

If the darker winter weather has you feeling deflated, this week’s locally-owned business is sure to pump you up! Top Quality Motors & Tire Pros is a used car dealership that’s been in Ashland for about 15 years, and owners Bill and Laurie DiPietro will have you rolling in no time flat. They are committed to providing excellent customer service and are deeply invested in the Southern Boone community. The couple are also involved in various organizations around town, including the Chamber and SoBoCo Business Networking.

Bill and Laurie moved to Southern Boone a few years ago, as Laurie’s family has been in Hartsburg for several generations. They have always wanted to own a business, so with 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, the DiPietros seized the opportunity to take over Top Quality Motors in 2018, later adding automotive services and the Tire Pros Franchise in 2020.



Bill and Laurie enjoy working with each other and have created positive relationships with their customers and vendors. They say that although Bill has worked in automotive for over 30 years, owning the business has been a learning experience for both and they are grateful for the support of friends and family. Laurie says,

“We have been lucky to have support from family like Glen and Orion Beckmeyer who helped with some construction projects for the shop and for my mom, Janet Beckmeyer, who helps wherever needed and painted the 20 foot walls!! We have made a lot of friends along the way and some customers who turned employees, like Jeff Ordway, who helps cover the phones so we can take off a day here and there, and Dan Anderson, a customer turned star employee, who runs the front desk for us.”

In addition to selling tires and used vehicles, they also offer auto services such as brakes, suspension, routine maintenance, oil changes, and alignments. Under Tire Pros, they offer nationwide warranties that include Roadside Assistance. They offer Major Manufacturer Rebates and carry several high-quality brands of tires, such as Michelin, Hercules, General, Continental, Cooper, and Pirelli.

To learn more, visit them at 609 N Henry Clay Blvd., or check out their website at www.topqualitymotors.com where you can see the current vehicles available and also request appointments for services. They offer Saturday appointments for those who work out of town but want their tax dollars to go towards their community. They invite you to come in and give them a try!

For more information:

Call 573-657-5066

Find them on Facebook

Email cars@topqualitymotors.com

Sponsored by Southern Boone

Chamber of Commerce