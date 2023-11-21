Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Natavia Jackson-James, age 26 of Jeff City. Arrested by APD on 11/18/2023 for an Out-of-County warrant for speeding in a school zone charge.

Phillip Varvil, age 48 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 11/18/2023 for violation of child protection order.

Jesse McKee, age 36 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 11/15/2023 for unlisted municipal violation, 2nd degree property damage.

Steven Parente, age 33 of Holts Summit. Arrested by APD on 11/13/2023 for an Out-of-County warrant for failure to appear, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving while revoked charges.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).