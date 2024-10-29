One man’s trash is another man’s cash, and one local business owner isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty.

By: Tara Blue

Since Dejan Filipovic opened Clean Slate Junk Removal & Services, he’s been giving folks in Southern Boone a fresh start.

One year ago, Dejan and his wife Naomi were looking to start a business of their own and wanted to provide a service that no one else was offering.

“The one thing that Ashland was missing was a junk removal company that residence/business owners could call to help them remove ‘unwanted junk.’ I enjoy helping my friends and neighbors in every aspect of life. Owning my own junk removal business gives me satisfaction knowing that I helped someone get a ‘Clean Slate’ and utilize a space that was not accessible before.”

While Clean Slate is a newer business, Dejan and Naomi have lived in Southern Boone for over 15 years. They love the small-town life, and their children enjoy walking around town knowing they live in a safe community. The Filipovics are also happy to see Southern Boone bloom.

“We are excited to watch the population grow, with the addition of more small, local businesses. We are thankful for the SoBoCo Business Networking group helped me get my name out there and see things from a business owner’s perspective.”

Dejan also uses Clean Slate to instill a hard work ethic in his children. He often brings along his 11-year-old son Luka to assist with clean-ups, his daughter Bella helps with the company marketing, and his oldest son Laron Wallace recently opened his own business called Capital City Pressure Washing & Window Cleaning.

Clean Slate is a family-run business which provides residential cleanout, removal of junk, appliances, furniture, brush & debris, sheds, hot tubs, light demolition, commercial building cleanouts and commercial junk removal services in Southern Boone and surrounding areas.

Find Clean Slate on Facebook and Google today for all your junk removal needs.