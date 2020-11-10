Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 11.03.20: Lester Michael Johnson, 41, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on three failure to appear charges. Bail $1,425.

• 11.03.20: Dustin Michael Turner, 31, of Hartsburg was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Released to another agency.

• 11.06.20: Adrianna Faith Washington, 31, of Garyxx, Indiana, was arrested on three out of county warrants. Bail: $1,312.

• 11.07.20: Marcelius Akeen Hopkins, 35, of Columbia, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of 1st degree tampering and stealing. No Bail.