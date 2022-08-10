By: Dr. Glenn Mollette

People who have lost their houses and cars and everything they’ve worked for all their lives may feel like giving up. Some do. After thirty or forty years they don’t feel like they have it within them to rebuild and try again. Some have no choice but to live the life they’ve been handed. Financially they don’t have an option.

I was sitting in a hotel lobby in Pikeville, Kentucky last Sunday talking to FEMA workers. Several of them were preparing to go to areas devastated by the East Kentucky floods. One of the men said, “We are trying to get everyone registered. There is some assistance available but it is small and limited in comparison to what they need. These families have nothing. They have lost everything. Many of them have no means to rebuild what they have lost. ‘Sadly,’ he said this is their new normal.”

We all face and deal with the “new normals” of our lives. Aching knees, the death of a spouse, the loss of friends who have moved or died. Financial changes and health challenges force us to learn how to reset our lives.

Resetting life is easier said than done. Too often, all we have is the energy to stare out the window, if we have a window.

