Missouri Department of Agriculture Announces Launch of AgriStress Helpline

A free mental health service is now available for Missouri farmers and ranchers.

Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the AgriStress Helpline for Missouri producers. The helpline is a free and confidential service available to Missouri producers and rural families seeking mental health support.

“Having a career in agriculture is not for the faint of heart. Unpredictable weather, market volatility, cost fluctuation, government regulations and long hours can put pressure on our producers and their families,” Director of Agriculture Chris

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal