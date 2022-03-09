By: Jason Ludwig Class of ‘99

I have never held an elected office. I’ve never run for an elected office before. In fact, before December, I had never even considered running for an elected position. With power comes responsibility, and who needs more responsibility, much less the stress of running a campaign? Local School Board? Like most positions involving public education, it sounded like a high pressure, thankless role. Why would I want that? But then I started getting some phone calls from local folks asking if I would consider running. I learned that while Barrett Glascock was running for his own seat again, there was concern that there was a shortage of relevant experience from some of the other candidates. Some folks were concerned that the race would be used as an opportunity for some candidates to fight their own culture war, concerned more with broader political topics and movements than more relevant educational concerns facing the district.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal