By: Robert Miller

As I sat watching the unfolding destruction of Hurricane Ida, I was struck by the rapidity of its formation from barely a category 1 to almost a category 5 in such a short period of time. Water temperatures in the Gulf approaching 90 degrees added high octane fuel in the formation of this storm. Add in the depth of warm water, which allows greater amounts of moisture to become part of the deadly mix. Storms over the past several years have parked themselves over portions of the Gulf coast and have dropped unprecedented amounts of rain in relatively small areas. Ida took her show on the road, all the way to New England, where parts of many States were declared disaster areas. Hurricane season is just getting underway.

