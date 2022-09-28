By John Grimaldi

“Be it ever so humble there is no place like home!” It’s a comforting old ditty. But, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC], it’s also the wish of the vast numbers of seniors.

AMAC’s CEO, Rebecca Weber, cites a survey conducted by the American Advisors Group [AAG], that shows more than 90% of the 65-plus segment of the U.S. population have a strong desire to remain in their own homes rather than make a move to assisted living facilities as they age. But for many seniors aging in place is not as easy as it sounds, says Weber. The cost, health needs, transportation access and personal safety concerns can get in the way.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal