By: Frank Burkett

A prior LTTE of months ago, I alluded to the contested presidential elections of 2000, 2016 and 2020. But they were not the only contested ones in our history. There have been seven others in the following years, 1824,1860, 1875, 1888, 1912, 1948, and 1960. Now that I got that off my chest, I will proceed with the heart of this LTTE.

I have previously reasoned why I write and send my Conservative views to the Journal. I have no illusions that I will convert a true Liberal to my way of thinking, unless they are Conservatively Liberal, then I may implant an idea that they will research, to see if correct. But the Conservatives, probably 95%, think and feel the same as me. I just like to point out the lies and cover ups, that the Democrats as a whole, blatantly feed us through the mass media. Such as, the latest duping by Democrats Joe Manchin, West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. The two Democrat Senators torpedoed Biden’s huge spending bill, build back better. Yeah, Manchin and Sinema thinks as Conservatives do, so some thought. The GOP and GOP pundits lauded Joe and Kyrsten by squelching the massive spending bill. Some of our Conservative Congress persons in DC were thinking, Joe Manchin might switch parties. But a zebra can’t shed it’s stripes, nor a leopard its’ spots, as the saying goes. So Chuck Schumer and the other Democrats, held a carrot in front of Joe and Sinema and sure enough, they fell into lockstep with Chuck and his cronies. Do you think Manchin ’s and Sinema ’s constituents and their states, were cut in on their reward, for buckling?

