By: Frank Burkett

It seems the Democrat regime that is ruling the roost now, and wants to convert us to renewable energy much faster than they promised, during the campaign. I am afraid those fanatics are going to put their citizens in peril. I remember the rolling blackouts in Southern California several years ago, and it happened more in later years there also. They depended on the massive wind farm located near Palm Springs, CA, and solar farms in the deserts of CA. Their dependency was squelched, because the wind doesn’t always blow, and the sun doesn’t always shine, even in CA. Just last year, how many lives were lost and how much financial cost was there, for the citizens of Texas?

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal