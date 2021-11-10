Helen Louise Nichols

Of New Bloomfield passed away November 3, 2021 at the Adams Street Place in Jefferson City, she was 98 years old. Helen was born May 6, 1923 in Columbia, the daughter of Charles and Alice Crump Wilson. She married Frank Nichols on November 4, 1939 in Ashland and he preceded her in death. Helen was also preceded in death by her companion Paul Morton, they were together many years. She was volunteer at the New Bloomfield School and was a homemaker. Helen was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church in New Bloomfield. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on November 8, 2021 at Hopewell Baptist Church in New Bloomfield with burial following in the Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am, prior to service. She is survived by her grandson, Rick (Ambra) Richardson of Hartsburg; 3 great grandchildren, Rusty (Kacey) Richardson of Columbia, Julia Richardson and Haleigh Arnsmeyer of Hartsburg; one great great grandson, Ryan Richardson. Helen was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Joyce and Roy Richardson, 2 brothers Big and Little Wilson; 2 sisters, Linda Sue and Juanita. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Hopewell Cemetery in care of the family. Arrangement under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.