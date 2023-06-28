By: Travis Naughton

Chapter 3

After being robbed of all but one of his earthly possessions following a long night of drinking and gambling, the man folks called Blackjack dropped in on his friend James Everett, the president of the Savings and Loan of Alexandria, the only bank in the small, desolate town situated on the sunbaked plains of Kansas.

“Well, good morning to you, Mr. Blackjack. You look like hell…as usual,” the banker said to his friend.

“Thanks. But I assure you I don’t look half as bad as I feel, Jim.”

“Do I want to know what happened to you, or should we just skip ahead to what brings you in on this lovely morning?”

“I reckon you can probably guess—on both accounts,” Blackjack answered.

“Hmm, let’s see. I imagine a woman was involved. And probably money as well,” the perceptive banker offered.

Image from FreePiks.com