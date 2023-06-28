By: Ernie Wren

I’d like to start this week’s “Around Town” by remembering the sacrifices given to attain our country’s independence from Britain. The numbers during the Revolutionary War were not collected as accurately, but it is estimated that 20,000 to 70,000 “Americans” perished from war battles or related injuries and disease. So, on this holiday, celebrate, but also remember those that sacrificed for your freedom. As Abraham Lincoln stated in later years:

“This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or exercise their revolutionary right to overthrow it..”

There are lots of great options locally, both on July 4th and other days:

Friday, June 30th

• Holts Summit Annual Fireworks Festival, Greenway Park in Holts Summit. Festivities start at 5pm, fireworks at dusk.

Tuesday, July 4th

• Fourth of July Parade, Ashland, starts at 9am

• Ashland Optimist Community Swim Pool will host the “Annual Freedom Swim” with prizes and free admission from noon to 5 pm. Thank you to The Callaway Bank for sponsoring this event.

• Flyover Country Live at Cooper’s Landing from 6-9 pm.

• Fire in the Sky at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia from 6:30pm to 10pm.

• Fire in the Sky ice cream party at 6:30pm, North Jefferson City Recreational Area

• Summer Movie Express, kids’ movies for $2 at Regal Theaters.

• Salute to America 2023, downtown Jefferson City, all day. Some of the events are the Freedom Ru 5K, Classic Car Show, Parade, Patriotic Community Bike Ride, Food Vendors, Kids Zone, Chalk Art Contest, Beer Garden Stage, Capitol Main Stage Entertainment, as well as fireworks at night.

Saturday, July 22nd

• Igniting the Sky, Ashland. Festivities start at 7pm with fireworks at 8:45pm.

Read more in this week’s Journal…