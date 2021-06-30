By: Travis Naughton

Exactly ten years ago, I enjoyed one of the greatest weeks of my life as a writer. At my very first book-signing event, held in my hometown of Hannibal, Missouri, during National Tom Sawyer Days, I sold fifty copies of my debut novel, Naked Snow Angels. I also made my debut as a newspaper columnist when my first piece appeared in the pages of the Boone County Journal. A few months later, a woman approached me at the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival and asked, “Are you some kind of celebrity or something?” With tremendous effort, I resisted the urge to answer in the affirmative and offer her an autograph right then and there. Clearly, I was destined for a glamourous life of fame and fortune, late-night talk show appearances, and a priceless collection of classic automobiles.

