By: Travis Naughton

In an email sent to district parents last week, Southern Boone School District Superintendent Chris Felmlee wrote, “As the school district continues to navigate through one of the most challenging years any of us have ever experienced in education, we recognize that our teachers and staff are exhausted and stressed. We understand that they need time to rest and recharge. In order for us to make our district the best place for our students, we must make this district the best place for our staff. Out of an abundance of concern for the mental and physical wellbeing of staff and students, the Board of Education approved an amendment this afternoon to the 2021-2022 school calendar to extend Thanksgiving break for much needed time for rest and renewal.” The school board voted unanimously to add Monday the 22nd and Tuesday the 23rd to Thanksgiving break, giving teachers and students a full week off. I applaud this decision because the teachers I have been in contact with this school year are experiencing more stress and pressure than ever before in their careers. They are tired of hearing parents complain about face masks and quarantines. They are frustrated with having to administer endless assessments and standardized tests while a pandemic rages on. They are worried about contracting a deadly virus from their students and bringing it home to their families.

