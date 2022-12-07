(Letter to the Editor)

Ask Rusty – Can A Working Widow Collect Survivor Benefits?

Dear Rusty: I’m 63 and still employed. My husband passed away 7 years ago at the age of 58. Am I able to collect my husband’s Social Security while I’m still working? Signed: Working Widow

Dear Working Widow: Technically at age 63 you’re eligible to collect a survivor benefit from your husband but, since you’re working, we need to dig a bit deeper.

Any time benefits are taken before reaching full retirement age, Social Security’s earnings test applies. The earnings test limits how much you can earn from working before they take away some (or even all) of your Social Security benefits. If your annual earnings for 2023 will be more than $21,240

