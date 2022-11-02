Ask Rusty – Why Don’t I Get Annual Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA)?

Dear Rusty: I get a NET amount of $210 from Social Security plus get an alimony check of $1,400. Other people I know get a COLA increase every year, but I was told I am not eligible? But no reason was given. Why am I not eligible? Signed: Struggling Senior

Dear Struggling Senior: Everyone who collects Social Security receives the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), so whoever told you that you aren’t eligible for a COLA increase was incorrect. However, keep in mind that COLA is applied to your gross Social Security payment, not your net payment. One thing which can happen, especially to those whose Social Security payment is small,

