By: Ernie Wren

The “Old Neighborhood Cafe”, 2011 Corona Rd. in Columbia, MO offers a variety of unique dining options, including traditional “fish & chips” with sweet, fresh corn! Their homemade desserts are as much of a delight as sitting in the main area and watching food preparation in the works. With indoor and outdoor seating, patrons are able to enjoy the backside view of this classic building in the downtown section of Cherry Hill. Promoting itself as a “scratch kitchen and family restaurant” they take pride in using fresh ingredients while making “well-crafted comfort food”.

