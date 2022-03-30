By: Brad Belew

I believe that in 2006 I attended a public meeting at the primary building regarding passing bond issues for additions to the primary/elementary, then the middle school, and finally the high school building in the coming years. It was emphasized how important it was for the community and the influx of families/students moving to southern Boone county. I thought the administration and school board members present made a compelling and logical solution to upcoming class size and educational problems facing the school. As I look back at the recent years with the concrete parking lot on the south side of the middle school where teachers park (I am sure they appreciate it) at a cost of 10s of thousands of dollars and additions of sports fields, I feel the administration and board members lied about where the bond money would be used.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal