By: Travis Naughton

Next Tuesday, April 5th, Southern Boone residents will have an opportunity to participate in one of the most important municipal elections in recent memory. In addition to deciding who will be Ashland’s next mayor, filling seats on the Board of Aldermen, approving a local use tax, and voting on a no-tax-increase bond issue to improve facilities at the high school including long-overdue upgrades to the football/soccer field and track, citizens will choose who among five candidates are best suited to fill two seats on the SoBoCo Board of Education. Several people have asked for my opinion on the school board election, and I have told all of them without hesitation that I will be voting for Crystal Branch and Barrett Glascock. Coach Branch, as she is known by many, is a personal friend of mine and my former coworker at Southern Boone Primary School. I think it is fair to say that no one in the history of our community has done more to support SoBoCo students than Crystal Branch. A graduate of Southern Boone High School, Crystal earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in athletic administration and spent all 24 years of her teaching career and 25 years of her coaching career here in the Southern Boone School District. Ask any of her former students, athletes, and coworkers and they will tell you that Coach Branch is the best there is.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal