This week’s Boone County Journal has responses from all seven school board members as to why you, the voters, should select them to serve on the next board. Each candidate provided an essay of approximately 500 words or less as to why they are qualified. Read this week’s Boone County Journal to see responses from: Melissa Karotka, April Georgetti, Karen Kraus Bill, Richard Martin, Mason Neff, Amy Begemann, and Christopher Felmlee.