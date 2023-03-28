By: Ernie Wren

With the proposed sales tax on the ballot next week, Police Chief Gabe Edwards has provided information and context to concerns expressed on social media and around town. Chief Edwards emphasizes that he wishes to be transparent and open with why the tax increase is needed, and where the funds will be used. Read Chief Edwards’ responses in this week’s Boone County Journal….

1. They don’t have time to patrol at night, but they have time to fly drones and make comedy videos.

2. They stopped directing traffic at the school crossing when an officer got bumped because it wasn’t safe. But isn’t that what public safety officers do? And they just let Kindergartners fend for themselves.

3. Gabe wants new cars, equipment, and guns, but won’t really get more officers.

4. City Staff has already taken Water and Sewer Funds to increase public safety in FY 2024, so why do we need a sales tax increase?

5. Do we have a crime problem here?

6. City should have proposed a half cent sales tax just for roads, it would be a slam dunk. They are getting tired of combined/shared taxes.

7. Not happy over lack of night patrols and APD posting that to social media.

8. Seems to be a belief out there that if the taxes fail, the Board will go back to the developer fees idea. City needs to encourage more retail businesses, like cannabis, for more revenue, and not taxes.