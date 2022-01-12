By: Frank Burkett

The first, almost a year of Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris, has to be the most embarrassing year for our GREAT COUNTRY, along with the citizens of the U.S. Are all that cast a vote for Joe Biden, and those that let fraudulent votes count, proud of yourselves now? Even Spiro Agnew and Richard Nixon had the gonads to resign, instead of making a mockery of the offices they held, as does President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris do now. I have already castigated a Republican president, Nixon and then a democrat, Biden. I am going to castigate other Democrat presidents, so read on about a little history. Several Republican and Democrat presidents are responsible for the Mid-East fiascos.

