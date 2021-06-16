By: Travis Naughton

I didn’t get much sleep last Friday night. Like a child on Christmas Eve, I was too excited about a shiny new toy I was hoping to get the next morning. It’s been said that the difference between men and boys is the size of their toys, and I have found this to be absolutely true. Instead of Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars, the vehicles I play with nowadays are indeed much bigger, especially the gorgeous 1969 Chevrolet Impala I was looking forward to taking possession of last Saturday morning. When I was a kid playing with diecast cars in the 1980s, The A-Team was a hugely popular television show. I even had an Ertl brand replica of the iconic A-Team van. In every episode, The A-Team’s leader, Hannibal Smith, could be counted on to say, “I love it when a plan comes together”. I am confident that Hannibal would have recited that very line had he witnessed how beautifully my plan for Saturday had come together.

