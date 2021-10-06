By: Robert Miller

I too, have done some research but have not found any evidence of oxygen deprivation or carbon dioxide build-up in people who wear masks for an extended period of time. Critical care nurses have worn masks for many hours at a time for years. I choose to put my faith in the findings of those doctors who have spent years in medical school and have spent years, some decades, in hospitals and labs studying one thing – viruses. Front line doctors may have opinions, but hardly the expertise. I trust my doctor but would not want him performing open heart surgery on me.

The case of the mysterious, disappearing flu season has a simple, logical answer – people were wearing masks and social distancing. They are proven factors in slowing the spread of viruses.

