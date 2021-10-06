By: Travis Naughton

On September 25, yours truly just completed his fiftieth lap around the sun. That’s right folks, I’m fifty now. The big 5-0. Half a century. Fifty years old. Heck, I’m a full week older than Walt Disney World!

I don’t feel fifty. I certainly don’t act like I’m fifty. When I shave my grey chin whiskers, I don’t look fifty. Well, I didn’t think I looked fifty—until an incident occurred last week that made me question that belief.

I was sitting in my 2010 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport after playing a round of disc golf at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia when a pair of college guys parked beside me. One of the enthusiastic young lads said, “Nice car, dude!” I had been looking down at my phone, and after I looked over at the compliment-giver to say thank you, he quickly amended his initial statement. “I mean, nice car, sir.”

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal