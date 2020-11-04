Every year in November, I write a column to bring attention to National Adoption Month. As the parent of two adopted children, the biological parent of their big brother, and the former foster parent of two of my wife’s great nieces (who were eventually adopted by their grandmother), I feel compelled to sing the praises of adoption every chance I get.

There is an expression that some people invoke when they are confronted with the reality that there are, in fact, thousands of children in this country who are in desperate need of a loving family. It goes something like, “I wish I could adopt them all.” To these people, I offer the following sincere and stark reply: Why don’t you start with one?

The unfortunate fact is that most people who express a desire to “adopt them all” have no intention to adopt any. There are always excuses. “I don’t have the room.” “I don’t have the money.” “I don’t have the time.” I dare you to look into the eyes of a child who has been orphaned and tell them you don’t have the room, money, or time for them. Actually, please don’t do that.

