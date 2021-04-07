By: Travis Naughton

“Libraries show us anything is possible by encouraging a love of learning, discovery, and exploration.” –Natalie Portman, 2021 National Library Week Honorary Chair April 4-10 is National Library Week. I encourage everyone in Southern Boone County to take advantage of the amazing libraries located right here in our own backyard. According to the American Library Association (ALA), there are over 116,000 libraries in the United States. Five of them can be found in Ashland. The Southern Boone County Public Library, a branch of the Daniel Boone Regional Library, is an asset that makes Ashland the envy of small towns everywhere. If you haven’t been inside to “check out” all that our public library has to offer, then this would be a great week to do so. With a decrease in Covid-19 cases, the library is open to visitors once again. Hours of operation at the Ashland branch are: Monday-Thursday, 10:00am-6:00pm; Friday, 10:00am-5:00pm; Saturday, 10:00am-2:00pm; Closed Sundays.

