Beatrice Norton passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 3rd at Ashland Healthcare Nursing Home with her loving daughter and grandson at her side. Friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held on Friday, April 9th, 2021 at Square Rock Cemetery, Waldron, Arkansas Bea was born on April 25, 1930 in Waldron Arkansas. Bea married Clarence Norton in 1945 and he preceded her in death. Bea was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Linda Pearl and her son, Steven Norton. Bea is survived by daughter Beverley (Roger) Fries, four beloved grandchildren, Carli (Cody) Norton Stanley, Shyla Norton, Veronica (Alan) Schrader and Christopher Kit (Carla) Fries and two spectacular great grandchildren, Miles Fries and Parker Jane Fries. Bea loved keeping up on what her grand kids and great-grands were doing. She deeply loved all her family and friends. Bea spent a lifetime learning. Bea took classes in oil painting, organ playing, memoir writing, public speaking, swimming, hula dancing, line dancing, belly dancing, water aerobics, Silver Sneakers, bridge and golf. She loved playing Scrabble, and anyone she played games with knew she was a ruthless opponent. She went to college at the age of 60 and was on the national deans list. Bea had many jobs in her lifetime but her favorite was being a medical records supervisor at Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. When Bea retired she moved to Columbia to be close to her daughter. . Bea often said it was the best move she ever made. In 2019 Bev and Roger moved to Ashland and were so glad Bea agreed to move with them. After they were settled in, Bea said, again, it was the best move she ever made. Bea lived with them for close to a year and it was a wonderful time together. Bea was an active member of Evangelical Free Church in Columbia and a member of Evangelism Explosion and also a member of a prison ministry and she loved sharing the gospel with others. Bea never met a stranger. She participated in many social and political clubs. She was considered a social butterfly and lived a very busy and active life earning the nickname Busy Bea. Bea’s husband, Clarence, was in the Army and Bea and their two children lived in many places including Germany and the Panama Canal Zone. Wherever the Army took them, Bea set into making a wonderful home and exploring the areas where they lived. Bea was proud of her plate collection in which every state was represented as well as several countries. Bea would not buy a plate until she had visited the location. Life was always an adventure for Bea and she made it fun for her kids. She set goals and made a plan. Her motto was “Where there’s a will, there’s usually a way.” Bea kept in contact with the many friends she made overseas and in the USA until she was no longer able to due to Alzheimers. Bea never stopped being a sweet and loving soul. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.