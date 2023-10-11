By: Ernie Wren

Wednesday Oct. 11th: National Southern Food Heritage Day– It has surprised me during my travels that biscuits and gravy are considered a “southern” food. Even at McDonalds in northern states it is often not on the menu, and you will get a quizzical look from servers if you try and order it. So, to celebrate this day, enjoy some deep-fried country steak with biscuits and gravy, perhaps locally at the Copper Kettle!

Thursday Oct. 12th: National Harry Potter Book Day- I remember when this series first came out, some people feared that the books were an entryway to the occult and satanism. Thankfully, that has not been the case.

Read full article in this week’s Journal…