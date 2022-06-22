By: Dr. Glenn Mollette

Let’s all try to spend today and the rest of our lives more wisely. With rising inflation, we are all having to spend our hard-earned paychecks with care. Life is the same. We have less life today than yesterday. We don’t have as much life to spend today. We are all clueless how much life we actually have left to spend. Even if we have a lot of life left there is no guarantee of the quality of our remaining lives.

Being able to walk, talk, breathe, see, hear and mentally function are all incredible gifts. Try to take care of what you have and even then, life changes beyond our control. We are all susceptible to injuries or diseases that can diminish the quality and end our lives.

Spend time with the people you care about. At least call them on the phone and visit as often as you can. We can all think of people who have departed this life who we miss. The only time you have people for sure is today.

