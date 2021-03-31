By: Travis Naughton

When I was a stay-at-home parent, I took great pride in keeping a tidy house. I simply couldn’t stand the clutter associated with having kids. In the event that we would entertain guests in our home, my goal was to keep the common areas so completely devoid of toys and other toddler-related paraphernalia that our visitors would never suspect that we had children.

For years, my wife surmised that I was affected by Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Photos on our walls had to be hung symmetrically and perfectly level. Furniture was arranged and rearranged incessantly. While they rested on an end table or coffee table, the remote controls for our TV, satellite, and surround sound system had to all be laid out parallel to one another and pointed at the entertainment center. Always.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal