By Cathy Salter

While thinning my library of books and magazines, I recently came upon a November 2008 issue of National Geographic. Like a nocturnal creature of habit momentarily mesmerized by unexpected light, I was instantly drawn into a luminous grid of lights radiating from the cover. In the photograph by Jim Richardson, streets electrified like a computer board on overload form a precisely planned grid that merges on a distant horizon where darkness may or may not be hiding.

This image, I am certain, is night without darkness seen from Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. Known for its spectacular views of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, this winding mountain road snakes across the top of the city’s transverse mountain range, with occasional canyon roads connecting the valley dwellers to the rest of the city.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal