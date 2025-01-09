Recent FB scam renews call for diligence

By: Tara Blue

I can usually spot an internet scam a mile away. Unknown person selling items, requesting money up front for a deal that sounds too good to be true. These scam profiles are usually relatively new and the scam post language contains a sense of urgency regarding the sale.

The scam profiles usually don’t have many mutual friends, and their posts often contain improper grammar, spelling, or formatting. I think “How can anyone fall for this crap?” Well, it’s me. I’m anyone.

A recent post on Facebook would have sent up red flags, except this scam was not what one would typically see. It was shared by a mutual friend, prompting me to believe that my own friend personally knew the scammer, and I let me guard down. I also had several friends in common with the scam profile, and although I didn’t know them personally, they were posing as a spouse of a well-known community member.

This scam profile also had intimate, personal pics and videos posted over several years prior, which all led me to believe it was legitimate. I sent money as a downpayment for an item before a family member notified me that it was a scam profile and post. What a fool. Don’t underestimate your own ability to be tricked, because as soon as you think it wouldn’t happen to you, it will.

Although my bank is working on recouping the funds, this scammer will likely get away with unearned funds, courtesy of my own ignorance. Don’t let it happen to you!

Tips on protecting yourself:

Don’t click on suspicious emails or messages from unknown persons.

Slow down: Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency or threaten you with losing your account or other action. Take time to ask questions and think it through.

Spot check: Scammers often mention a problem to encourage you to act.

Don’t send: Scammers often pretend to be from a familiar organization, they may use its employee photo they stole from the internet to convince you.

Avoid these red flags:

They ask you for advance fees to receive a loan, prize or other winnings.

They claim to be a friend or relative in an emergency.

They claim to want a romantic connection with you quickly and then asking for money.

They message or post with poor spelling and grammar errors.

Their account has no friends, profile photo, or real-looking activity on Facebook.

(Facebook.com)