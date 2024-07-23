By: Ernie Wren

Kinkao has just spiced up the Thai restaurant market in Columbia with super delicious authentic Thai food and drinks! It is located at 904 E. Broadway (9th & Broadway) at the former location of Chim’s. It just opened last month, and you’ll find their little nook of an eatery to be pleasant and quiet, with excellent service.

Their selection of dishes varies from traditional pot stickers to Kao Soi (which my wife Danna enjoyed). I started off with a traditional Cucumber Salad made with cucumber, carrots, red onions, and a sweet vinaigrette dressing. I also enjoyed sipping on a refreshing glass of Cha Khiao, a Thai version of iced green tea with a sweet, condensed milk topping.

For lunch I enjoyed a substantial portion of Stir Fry Basil which included beef, basil, green beans, bell peppers and onions. Danna went a bit more adventurously with the Kao Soi, made up of: egg noodles, chicken, Chiang Mai curry sauce topped with pickled mustard greens, red onions, green onions, cilantro and crispy egg noodles. I do believe that other large Thai restaurant in Columbia has some serious competition!