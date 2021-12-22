By: Frank Burkett

Definition of liberal: willing to respect or accept others behavior or views different then one’s own, or open new ideas. That is the definition, of what the Democrats of my early days were, Liberal. In a kind of, sort of way, the Democrat party did follow the Liberal definition. I would say that from my early 20s and through my 30s, 1952-71 that I was a Liberal, and yes a Democrat. I didn’t vote for the Democrat presidential nominees just because of their party. I kind of inherited, being a Democrat. I was one of those that voted for the person, and their policies. I never counted on their promises, because they need a lot of cooperation from both parties to keep their promises. But like a lot of politicians say now, “I didn’t change from my party, my party changed so much, and it then left me”.

