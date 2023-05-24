By: Jane Rutter

“Don’t forget the lost ones.”

I awoke from the dream startled to hear the voice of a well-respected and deceased bishop speaking to me. In this time of waiting for my next adventure to unfold, it became one of many puzzle pieces lighting my way this week.

Not yet knowing where I’m being led, I think of how Jesus invites us all into His great love – from those on the left and the right of the cross. Disciples, He calls us to abandon our selfish desires and walk in His footsteps. To seek the lost, forgotten, wounded, searching, hungry, dismissed, and even the rebellious and proud. Just as He came to Saul as a light flashing in the sky, Jesus calls us to free our lives from sin and walk with Him.

To read more, see this week’s Boone County Journal….