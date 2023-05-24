By: Marilyn McGuire

The Ashland Garden Club awarded May Yard of the Month to Bonnie Graf at 303 Amanda street in Ashland. Bonnie moved here 6 years ago bringing with her many of her favorite plants and flowers. Her front and back yards are full of beautiful plants and flowers. The statue in the picture was in her mother’s garden. When her mother entered an assisted living facility, she gave it to Bonnie. The picture shows Siberian and Bearded Iris with the statue in the middle, lilies are in front with other flowers to bloom later in the summer. This keeps a continue flush of blooms all summer long. Bonnie loves sharing her knowledge with her family, friends and neighbors. Stop by, she loved to show off her garden.

Bonnie, thanks for making our world in Ashland a beautiful place.