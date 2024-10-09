By: Ernie Wren

First off, CONGRATS to the Southern Boone Eagles football team for their crushing win against the Eldon Mustangs. The score was 39-15 during our Homecoming game this past weekend. To all the homecoming royalty, including King Aiden McDaniel and Queen Anna Sappington, great job in representing Southern Boone! They raised $7,000 for the Layne Johnson family to help cover their medical expenses. These types of events are what make a community strong and united, thank you!

Speaking of making communities strong, on Tuesday, October 15th, from 3pm to 6pm, the Ashland Baptist Church at 203 E. Broadway will be hosting an October Diaper Drive-Thru for “First Chance for Children.” Many parents have found diapers to have increased significantly in price, and for those that have trouble affording them, this is a great opportunity to pick up some.

The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival is coming up this weekend – Saturday the 12th of October through Sunday the 13th. The day really starts off with the 9am Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival Parade, which goes through the streets of Hartsburg. You can drive, park, and walk a lot, or as I would recommend, contact In Any Event about their shuttle services from Ashland. Get your tickets for the Pumpkin Fest Shuttle now! Just visit the link to secure your spot. www.anyeventluxury.com

There will be great entertainment during the festival weekend: The Hart Creek Ramblers will be at The Burg on Friday, starting at 7pm. On Saturday, Offroad Cadillac, described as an Americana/Country/Other band, will be on the Pumpkin Festival main stage from 2:30pm to 5pm. You will also not want to miss the Mid Mo Magic show with Terry Tritz also on the main stage from 1pm to 2pm, offering tricks, juggling, balloon twisting, and comedy. Prior to the magic show, the Boone Howlers will provide fun rockabilly tunes to get things moving.

Reminder: There is a “Ham & Beans” dinner on Saturday, October 19th, at the American Legion Hall from 11am to 2pm. The cost is $8 per person for slaw, cornbread, dessert, and drinks with your ham & beans.

The annual Ashland Optimist Club Spooktacular is on for October 31, 2024, Halloween night, 5-7 p.m. We hope kids and families will plan to join us, as well as businesses, organizations and others who would like to host a trunk or table! We would love to have you and/or your organization participate this year. This event is FREE and open to the public.

There is also a “Trunk or Treat” at the Hartsburg American Legion on October 31st from 5-8 pm. You can hit up both and come home with lots of candy!

“This is my costume. I’m a homicidal maniac. They look just like everybody else.” -Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family (1991)