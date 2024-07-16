By: Ernie Wren

Let’s start this article with a community PSA. If you or people that you may know are veterans, please be aware that fireworks will be going off this Saturday, July 20th, in the evening with the “Ignite the Sky” celebration in Ashland. Unexpected explosions can adversely impact those with post-traumatic stress disorder. “The loud noise, explosions, crowds, and even the smell of fireworks can evoke memories of combat and trigger post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, including anxiety, stress, and nightmares.” (Acuity International). Our veterans have served us, so let’s return the favor and let everyone know about the celebration in advance. Ashland Betterment Coalition wishes to be as respectful and considerate as possible.

Saturday, July 20th will begin with the downtown “July 4th” parade at 9am. The parade route will follow the usual path, starting at the primary school then travelling north on Henry Clay Blvd., then going west at the Broadway roundabout, then south on Main Street back to the primary school. Be sure to hydrate in this hot weather! The Southern Boone Area YMCA, Ashland Betterment Coalition and Eagle Flight Fireworks show is scheduled at the YMCA at 405 Main Street on Saturday, July 20, 2024 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with family activities on the parking lot of the “Y” prior to the fireworks display at 8:45 p.m.

Speaking of fireworks shows, my hat is off to the Hartsburg Lions Club on yet another fantastic show this past Saturday. There is no better way to celebrate our freedoms than with family, community, and some good old patriotic music!

On Sunday, July 21nd, the third annual “Ashland Pride 2024” event will be taking place from 9am to 2pm at Ashland City Park. This year’s celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community will include 50+ vendors, artisans, resources, and entertainers. So, if you see a crowd in the park, now you know what the event is about.

Also, this week we in Boone County are celebrating the Boone County Fair at the fairgrounds, 5212 Oakland Gravel Rd. in Columbia, MO. The fair is held July 16-20th, from 5pm to 10pm daily. In addition to the carnival activities, you may want to check out the following: Royal Legacy Circus (Wednesday-Friday), Little Mr. & Miss contest (Wednesday, 6pm), Livestock Auction & Barn Dance (Friday, 6pm), and my favorite, Demolition Derby (Saturday, 7pm). Check out the scene with more information at www.theboonecountyfair.com

What is one of the activities that define the incoming season of fall? Football! Our Southern Boone Eagles will be hosting a three-team scrimmage on Thursday, July 25th, at 6pm at the high school sports field. We’ll have the Warrenton Warriors and the Hickman Kewpies helping prepare our team for another exciting fall season. The public is invited to join the fun and cheer on your Eagles!

“Rain, sleet, or snow. The Eagles train to go.” – Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) but relevant to our Southern Boone E.A.G.L.E.S.!!